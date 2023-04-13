Canada' b(l)ooming flower market

Canada’s population has been expanding rapidly since the 1960’s; in effect, to this day it remains one of the country with the highest positive migration balance. Its population increase broke records in 2022. This also means that the flower delivery market, traditionally served by major United States companies, is now more segmented. It can no longer just be a secondary market for large American corporations. The flower delivery market in Canada is highly specific to its culture, and due to the geography and makeup of the country (e.g. huge, empty spaces and various cultures), it requires economic actors that are implanted inside the country.

Which is why we’ve seen that flower delivery in Canada is no longer dominated by major US companies, but that many Canadian-owned and operated companies are now seeing explosive growth.

However, even for national actors, the unique geography of Canada is immensely challenging. One of the largest countries in the world, and one of the most unhospitable in some of its areas, not everyone is equal in Canada as far as their chances of receiving flowers on time. Communication with the extreme North end of the country remains highly challenging, especially for goods such as flowers. And since the development of logistics is intrinsically tied to supply and demand, it’s unlikely that the situation will improve anytime son.