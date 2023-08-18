Skip to main content
Published on Sep 18, 2023

Flower delivery in Germany

The history of floral transmission in Germany

by Francisco Barnadas
Published onSep 18, 2023
While flower delivery has always been an important trade in Europe, it has always been particularly strong in Germany, the most populous and industrialized country in Europe. Is it only due to its development? Not only. There are historical factors that pertain uniquely to the German culture, which allowed a fast-paced development of the cut flower market.

In this series, we will explore these causes and try to draw on its conclusions to imagine the future of flower delivery in Germany. In future publications, other countries of Europe will be similarily studied, to give readers a global view of the floral market in the past, present and future.

